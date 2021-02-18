Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month [Image 2 of 3]

    NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210218-N-EJ843-0007 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Erik Brengman (right) and his chain of command take part in a virtual ceremony with the Ledyard Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) to be recognized as Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for December 2020. The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and service clubs such as the Ledyard Rotary and Lions clubs to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties, but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6537162
    VIRIN: 210218-N-EJ843-0007
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month
    NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month
    NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    subase new london
    nssc
    spom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT