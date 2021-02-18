210218-N-EJ843-0001 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Erik Brengman (right), stands at attention for the national anthem with his chain of command during a virtual ceremony with the Ledyard Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) to be recognized as Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for December 2020. The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and service clubs such as the Ledyard Rotary and Lions clubs to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties, but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6537161 VIRIN: 210218-N-EJ843-0001 Resolution: 1733x1153 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSSC Sailor Named Service Person of the Month [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.