210227-N-BM428-0081 ROTA, Spain (Feb. 27, 2021) Sailors participate in a search and rescue (SAR) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in Rota, Spain, Feb. 27, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

