    USS Ross (DDG 71) [Image 20 of 30]

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210227-N-BM428-0041 ROTA, Spain (Feb. 27, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) is moored in Rota, Spain, Feb. 27, 2021. USS Porter (DDG 78), forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 06:20
    Photo ID: 6536965
    VIRIN: 210227-N-BM428-0041
    Resolution: 5873x3943
    Size: 949.74 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ross (DDG 71) [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

