    USS Porter (DDG 78) [Image 24 of 30]

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.01.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210227-N-BM428-0065 ROTA, Spain (Feb. 27, 2021) Sailors participate in a search and rescue (SAR) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in Rota, Spain, Feb. 27, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 06:21
    Photo ID: 6536969
    VIRIN: 210227-N-BM428-0065
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 823.46 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

