Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site [Image 6 of 6]

    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site

    SALUDA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Pfc. Luke Watt, 125th Multirole Bridging Company, South Carolina National Guard, directs traffic through a COVID-19 vaccination site in Saluda, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2021. The Soldiers assisted medical personnel with patient registration and directing traffic for more than 80 patients scheduled to receive their second vaccination at this site. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6536718
    VIRIN: 210224-Z-WS267-1037
    Resolution: 7360x3792
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: SALUDA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site
    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site
    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site
    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site
    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site
    SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    South Carolina National Guard
    SCNG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT