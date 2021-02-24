SCNG assists Saluda vaccination site

U.S. Army Pfc. Luke Watt, 125th Multirole Bridging Company, South Carolina National Guard, directs traffic through a COVID-19 vaccination site in Saluda, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2021. The Soldiers assisted medical personnel with patient registration and directing traffic for more than 80 patients scheduled to receive their second vaccination at this site. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

