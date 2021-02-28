An Observer Coach/Trainer assigned to the Grizzly Team at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center listens to a briefing during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV reinforces the U.S is engaged, postured and ready with credible forces to assure and deter in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6536475 VIRIN: 210228-A-ZG882-719 Resolution: 4070x2611 Size: 867.55 KB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV [Image 21 of 21], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.