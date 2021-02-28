Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV

An Observer Coach/Trainer assigned to the Grizzly Team at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center listens to a briefing during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV reinforces the U.S is engaged, postured and ready with credible forces to assure and deter in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)
