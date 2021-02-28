Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Protocol at Combined Resolve XV [Image 17 of 21]

    Protocol at Combined Resolve XV

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Members of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Protocol team makes sure distinguish visitors have a smooth visit to Combined Resolve XV Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 10:25
    Photo ID: 6536471
    VIRIN: 210228-A-ZG882-495
    Resolution: 4238x2826
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protocol at Combined Resolve XV [Image 21 of 21], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Off to the battle
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Ciao—its chow time
    Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV
    Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV
    Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Observer Coach/Trainers at Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Protocol at Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Protocol at Combined Resolve XV
    Protocol at Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV
    Observer Coach/Trainer at Combined Resolve XV
    Faces of Combined Resolve XV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    USArmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT