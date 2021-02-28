Members of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Protocol team makes sure distinguish visitors have a smooth visit to Combined Resolve XV Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6536471
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-ZG882-495
|Resolution:
|4238x2826
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protocol at Combined Resolve XV [Image 21 of 21], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT