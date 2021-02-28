Faces of Combined Resolve XV

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center looks at an Italian tank team during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect – personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

