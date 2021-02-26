PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Patrick Isringhausen, from Pueblo, Colo., sprays pants with water aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 03:49 Photo ID: 6536372 VIRIN: 210226-N-MQ442-2039 Resolution: 2003x1335 Size: 807.01 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.