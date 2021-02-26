PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Timothy Cribb, from Lakewood, Wash., throws a trash bag into a shredder aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 03:49 Photo ID: 6536370 VIRIN: 210226-N-MQ442-2001 Resolution: 1947x1558 Size: 710.47 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.