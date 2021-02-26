Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands

An overview of the territory-led COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the St Thomas campus of the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
