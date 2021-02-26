Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 5]

    Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Wash 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    An overview of the territory-led COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the St Thomas campus of the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6536166
    VIRIN: 210226-A-WH878-005
    Resolution: 4594x2158
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: VI
    This work, Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    VirginIslands
    COVID19
    FederalVaccineResponse

