U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Pendergast (center), Task Force-51 commander, speaks with Monife Stout, territorial director of immunization, (left) and Rosalind Carter, Ph.D., a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist and COVID-19 vaccine subject matter expert, during a rehearsal for the opening of the territory-led COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the St Thomas campus of the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 21:29 Photo ID: 6536162 VIRIN: 210226-A-WH878-001 Resolution: 3648x4828 Size: 10.74 MB Location: VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.