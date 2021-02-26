Monife Stout (right), territorial director of immunization, U.S. Virgin Islands, goes through a practice run of one of several stations during a rehearsal for the opening of the territory-led COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at the St Thomas campus of the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 21:30 Photo ID: 6536163 VIRIN: 210226-A-WH878-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 13.27 MB Location: VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members conduct Community Vaccination Center Rehearsal in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.