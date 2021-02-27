Evacuation

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, evacuate casualties onto waiting HH-60M MEDEVAC Blackhawk helicopters from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 27, 2021, at Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces and partner nations to fight and win against any adversary.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck)

