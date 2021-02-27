That Way Out

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Marion Pettus, of Charlie Company 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, directs litter teams away from the helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise at Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 27, 2021, at Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces and partner nations to fight and win against any adversary.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck)

