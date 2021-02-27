Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Urgency [Image 3 of 5]

    Urgency

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Garrick Morgenweck 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell of Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, leads a litter team from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, to a waiting ambulance at the role 2 field hospital during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 27 2021, at Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed Multinational exercise designed to build 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces and partner nations to fight and win against any adversary.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6535955
    VIRIN: 210227-A-YY256-8487
    Resolution: 4534x3023
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urgency [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Lined up in a Row
    Critical Medical Transport
    Urgency
    That Way Out
    Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101CAB
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Combinedresolve
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT