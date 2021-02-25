USS Mahan Duites

210225-N-FD648-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jerry Bonham, from Jasper, Alabama, goes over instructions with Damage Controlman 1st Class Raquel Bravo, from San Antonio, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 25, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

