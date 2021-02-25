Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan Duites [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Mahan Duites

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210225-N-FD648-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jerry Bonham, from Jasper, Alabama, goes over instructions with Damage Controlman 1st Class Raquel Bravo, from San Antonio, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 25, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6535893
    VIRIN: 210225-N-FD648-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3524
    Size: 11.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

