USS Mahan Fresh Water Washdown

210226-N-FD648-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Lloyd, from Rochester, New Hampshire, cleans a bulk-head during a fresh water washdown, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 26, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

