Watson spotlight

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Watson has jumped out of boats and wrestled alligators (seriously) but currently maintains AH-64 Apache helicopters. He joined the Army to get out and explore the world and be "part of something bigger." He enjoys his current job but would like to fly someday as he has always been fascinated by helicopters.



Born and raised in Louisiana, his favorite cajun food is crawfish.



Watson is currently deployed with Delta Company, 4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion.

