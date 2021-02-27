Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Watson has jumped out of boats and wrestled alligators (seriously) but currently maintains AH-64 Apache helicopters. He joined the Army to get out and explore the world and be "part of something bigger." He enjoys his current job but would like to fly someday as he has always been fascinated by helicopters.

    Born and raised in Louisiana, his favorite cajun food is crawfish.

    Watson is currently deployed with Delta Company, 4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 03:51
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watson spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

