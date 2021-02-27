U.S. Army 1st Lt. Claudia Morin is a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot but currently serves with 4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, an Apache unit. She is a battle captain and organizes much of the chaos that comes through the battalion's tactical operations center.



Although she doesn't fly Apaches, she says seeing things from her "lift" perspective has helped her learn the bigger picture of Army aviation missions.



She was inspired to become a Black Hawk pilot in middle school during a career day where she heard from an Army Black Hawk pilot. After completing ROTC at Indiana University she was able to fulfill her dream.



Besides flying, she also loves hiking. She says her favorite hiking spot is Mount Elbert, Colorado and has a goal to hike the entire Appalachian Trail.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 03:51 Photo ID: 6535729 VIRIN: 210227-Z-IK914-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.77 MB Location: IQ Hometown: VERNON HILLS, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Hawk pilot battle captain for Apache unit [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.