Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., take-off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Feb. 23, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the U.S. with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Denise C. Guiao-Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6535542
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-WV743-492
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
