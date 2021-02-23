Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., take-off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Feb. 23, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the U.S. with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Denise C. Guiao-Corpuz)

    This work, Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

