Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., take-off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Feb. 23, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the U.S. with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Denise C. Guiao-Corpuz)

