Barksdale B-52s depart Andersen AFB

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes-off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Feb. 23, 2021. Maintaining a safe, secure, effective and ready bomber force is critical to deterring strategic attack against the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021