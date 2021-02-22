Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., take-off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Feb. 23, 2021. BTF deployments enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 20:24 Photo ID: 6535540 VIRIN: 210222-F-JB127-0003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale bombers depart Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.