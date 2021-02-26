Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Man the Rails [Image 6 of 12]

    Sailors Man the Rails

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alison Hummel 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210226-N-BK664-0112 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz , part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alison Hummel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6535482
    VIRIN: 210226-N-BK664-0112
    Resolution: 6809x4847
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Man the Rails [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Alison Hummel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailor Mans the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Sailors Man the Rails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Home
    Return
    San Diego
    Nimitz
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT