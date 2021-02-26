210226-N-BK664-0172 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Dale Cornelison, from Sacramento, documents Sailors and Marines manning the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz , part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alison Hummel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6535488 VIRIN: 210226-N-BK664-0172 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Man the Rails [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Alison Hummel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.