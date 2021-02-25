Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm [Image 5 of 5]

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John K. Kelk, 58th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot, stands in front of an F-15C Eagle at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Kelk is credited with the first Iraqi MiG-29 aerial kill of Operation Desert Storm. (Courtesy photo)

    pilot
    f-15
    history
    gulf war
    OPERATION DESERT STORM

