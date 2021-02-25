A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

U.S. Air Force Capt. John K. Kelk, 58th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot, stands in front of an F-15C Eagle at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Kelk is credited with the first Iraqi MiG-29 aerial kill of Operation Desert Storm. (Courtesy photo)

