A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

U.S. Air Force Col. Rick N. Parsons, 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing commander, checks items on a list at Eglin Air Force Base sometime in the 1990s. Parsons downded an SU-7/17, making him the only wing commander to record an aerial victory in Operation Desert Storm. (Courtesy photo)
A Look Back: 30th Anniversary Operation Desert Storm
