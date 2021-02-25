Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm [Image 4 of 5]

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

    02.25.2021

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rick N. Parsons, 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing commander, checks items on a list at Eglin Air Force Base sometime in the 1990s. Parsons downded an SU-7/17, making him the only wing commander to record an aerial victory in Operation Desert Storm. (Courtesy photo)

    pilot
    f-15
    history
    gulf war
    OPERATION DESERT STORM

