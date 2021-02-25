A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

In this historic photo, a four-ship of F-15C Eagles, deployed from Eglin Air Force Base, fly over the Persian Gulf in the 1990s. The then-named 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing, flew combat air patrol and high value airbourne asset protection missions as part of Operations Desert Storm and Southern Watch. (Courtesy photo)

