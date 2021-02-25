Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this historic photo, a four-ship of F-15C Eagles, deployed from Eglin Air Force Base, fly over the Persian Gulf in the 1990s. The then-named 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing, flew combat air patrol and high value airbourne asset protection missions as part of Operations Desert Storm and Southern Watch. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    A Look Back: 30th Anniversary Operation Desert Storm

    TAGS

    pilot
    f-15
    history
    gulf war
    OPERATION DESERT STORM

