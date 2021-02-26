'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Lauret, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron commander; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Pollard, center, 100th OSS superintendent, and Master Sgt. Erin Barger, 100th Operations Group first sergeant, pose for a photo with a 100th OSS flag and guidon while on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The 100th OSS now officially sponsors aircraft 63-7999, with the heritage nose art “Wolff Pack,” named in honor of Lt. Robert Wolff, former B-17 Flying Fortress pilot with the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, who flew his first combat mission out of Thorpe Abbotts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
