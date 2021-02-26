Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Lauret, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron commander; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Pollard, center, 100th OSS superintendent, and Master Sgt. Erin Barger, 100th Operations Group first sergeant, pose for a photo with a 100th OSS flag and guidon while on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The 100th OSS now officially sponsors aircraft 63-7999, with the heritage nose art “Wolff Pack,” named in honor of Lt. Robert Wolff, former B-17 Flying Fortress pilot with the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, who flew his first combat mission out of Thorpe Abbotts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, 'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Operations Support Squadron
    100th Bombardment Group
    Wolff Pack
    Lt Robert Wolff

