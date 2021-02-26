'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

Heritage nose art “Wolff Pack” is displayed on one of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-15 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Feb. 26, 2021. The nose art is based on World War II designs of the 100th Bombardment Group based at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Lieutenant Robert Wolff was a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot with the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th BG, who flew his first combat mission out of Thorpe Abbotts. The KC-135 nose art was dedicated to Wolff in May 2012, on the 67th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The Wolff Pack tanker has been sponsored by the 100th Operations Support Squadron as part of RAF Mildenhall’s new “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

