    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG [Image 2 of 3]

    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Heritage nose art “Wolff Pack” is displayed on one of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-15 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Feb. 26, 2021. The nose art is based on World War II designs of the 100th Bombardment Group based at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Lieutenant Robert Wolff was a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot with the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th BG, who flew his first combat mission out of Thorpe Abbotts. The KC-135 nose art was dedicated to Wolff in May 2012, on the 67th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The Wolff Pack tanker has been sponsored by the 100th Operations Support Squadron as part of RAF Mildenhall’s new “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 14:46
    Photo ID: 6534792
    VIRIN: 210226-F-EJ686-1043
    Resolution: 3000x2197
    Size: 432.75 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Operations Support Squadron
    100th Bombardment Group
    Wolff Pack
    Lt Robert Wolff

