Leadership, Airmen and civilians from the 100th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo in front of their newly sponsored KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, with World War II heritage nose art “Wolff Pack” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. As part of a new “Adopt-a-Jet” program, squadrons at RAF Mildenhall will begin sponsoring a jet bearing a specific heritage nose art, in an effort to reconnect with 100th Bombardment Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6534790
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-EJ686-1048
|Resolution:
|5060x3171
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
‘Lightbulb moment,’ passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG
