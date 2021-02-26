'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

Leadership, Airmen and civilians from the 100th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo in front of their newly sponsored KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, with World War II heritage nose art “Wolff Pack” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. As part of a new “Adopt-a-Jet” program, squadrons at RAF Mildenhall will begin sponsoring a jet bearing a specific heritage nose art, in an effort to reconnect with 100th Bombardment Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

