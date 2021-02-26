Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG [Image 1 of 3]

    'Lightbulb moment,' passion for aircraft gives opportunity to reenergize nose art heritage of 100th BG

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership, Airmen and civilians from the 100th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo in front of their newly sponsored KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, with World War II heritage nose art “Wolff Pack” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. As part of a new “Adopt-a-Jet” program, squadrons at RAF Mildenhall will begin sponsoring a jet bearing a specific heritage nose art, in an effort to reconnect with 100th Bombardment Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Operations Support Squadron
    100th Bombardment Group
    Wolff Pack
    Lt Robert Wolff

