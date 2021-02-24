49th Wing leadership and Alamogordo Public School leadership pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for Project SEARCH, Feb. 24, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman AFB is the first military installation in New Mexico to be the host business for the state’s eighth Project SEARCH site. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6534464 VIRIN: 210224-F-F3317-1002 Resolution: 3018x2221 Size: 1.43 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman is first military base in NM to host Project SEARCH [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.