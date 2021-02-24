HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

The 49th Wing Commander Col. Ryan Keeney and Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent Jerrett Perry signed a memorandum of understanding for Project SEARCH, Feb. 24, here.



Holloman AFB is the first military installation in New Mexico to be the host business for the state’s eighth Project SEARCH site.



“This venture would not have been possible without the dedication of many partners from across New Mexico,” said Keeney. “It is my hope that we set the standard not only for our local community, but for future partnerships between communities and the installations they support.”



Project SEARCH is a high school transition program that provides training and education leading to employment for students with developmental disabilities.



“This mutually beneficial partnership enables us to provide true inclusive education in ways that we’ve never done before,” said Cara Malone, APS Deputy Superintendent. “At APS we believe every student should feel ready for college or a career after completing high school. This program enables our kids will have those necessary job-ready and world-ready skills to prepare them for the future.”



In cooperation with local and state support agencies, the program partners with a local host business, which provides the opportunity for student interns to learn employability and job skills. The goal of Project SEARCH, upon program completion, is competitive employment in the community utilizing the skills learned from internships and throughout the program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:16 Story ID: 390021 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman is first military base in NM to host Project SEARCH, by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.