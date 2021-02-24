Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Jerrett Perry, Alamogordo Public School superintendent, sign a memorandum for Project SEARCH, Feb. 24, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Project SEARCH is a high school transition-to-work program that serves young people with developmental disabilities to ensure successful transitions to productive adult life. (Courtesy photo)
Holloman is first military base in NM to host Project SEARCH
