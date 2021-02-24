Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman is first military base in NM to host Project SEARCH [Image 1 of 2]

    Holloman is first military base in NM to host Project SEARCH

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Jerrett Perry, Alamogordo Public School superintendent, sign a memorandum for Project SEARCH, Feb. 24, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Project SEARCH is a high school transition-to-work program that serves young people with developmental disabilities to ensure successful transitions to productive adult life. (Courtesy photo)

    49th Wing
    HollomanAFB
    Alamogordo Public Schools

