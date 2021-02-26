Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness

    KLEINE BROGEL, VLI, BELGIUM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brent Mercado, 701st Munitions Support Squadron custody forces specialist, left, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Prowant, 701st MUNSS NCO in charge of cyber systems, participate in security forces augmentee training at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 26, 2021. Kleine Brogel AB hosts augmentee training every quarter to maintain mission readiness and enhance capabilities amongst Airmen. (Courtesy photo)

    USAFE
    covidUSAF
    AlwaysMissionReady
    KleineBrogelAB
    701MUNSS

