Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brent Mercado, 701st Munitions Support Squadron custody forces specialist, left, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Prowant, 701st MUNSS NCO in charge of cyber systems, participate in security forces augmentee training at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 26, 2021. Kleine Brogel AB hosts augmentee training every quarter to maintain mission readiness and enhance capabilities amongst Airmen. (Courtesy photo)

