Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Kelly, 701st Munitions Support Squadron weapons maintenance technician, Staff Sgt. Brent Mercado, 701st MUNSS custody forces specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Solazzo, 701st MUNSS NCO in charge of plans and programs, engage in security forces augmentee training hosted on Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 26, 2021. Instructors and participants in this course maintained COVID-19 restrictions by wearing face masks, as well as maintaining physical distancing when possible. (Courtesy Photo)

