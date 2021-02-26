Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness

    KLEINE BROGEL, VLI, BELGIUM

    02.26.2021

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Kelly, 701st Munitions Support Squadron weapons maintenance technician, Staff Sgt. Brent Mercado, 701st MUNSS custody forces specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Solazzo, 701st MUNSS NCO in charge of plans and programs, engage in security forces augmentee training hosted on Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 26, 2021. Instructors and participants in this course maintained COVID-19 restrictions by wearing face masks, as well as maintaining physical distancing when possible. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

