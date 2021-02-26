Kleine Brogel AB conducts augmentee training, enhances readiness

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Stiger, 701st Munitions Support Squadron custody forces specialist, Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Solazzo, 701st MUNSS NCO in charge of plans and programs, and Senior Airman Chase DuPont, 701st MUNSS nuclear weapons technician, begin security forces augmentee training hosted on Kleine Brogel Air base, Blegium, Feb. 26, 2021. In the baton portion of training, the participants started their exercises by accelerating their heart rate with push-ups, before baton sparring with an opponent. (Courtesy photo)

