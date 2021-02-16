Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program

Crew chief for a day participants, Royal Air Force Corporal Amy Sutherland, a command support Junior Non Commissioned Officer for Joint Force Communication Information Systems (Middle East), and RAF Senior Aircraftman Technician Joe Carter-Blundell, a computer information systems technician for the 901 Expeditionary Air Wing, read over KC-135 Stratotanker technical orders for U.S. Air Force crew chiefs as the aircraft is refueled at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2021. The crew chief for a day program provides direct exposure to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's robust aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

