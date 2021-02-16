Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program [Image 1 of 8]

    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program

    QATAR

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The Triangle-K symbol designating the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing sits in the foreground as crew chief for a day participants from the Royal Air Force coalition based at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, speak with U.S. Air Force crew chiefs as they prepare to launch a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Feb. 16, 2021. The crew chief for a day program provides direct exposure to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's robust aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 06:52
    Photo ID: 6534123
    VIRIN: 210216-Z-AP992-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 837.56 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program
    Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    United States Air Force

    Al Udeid Air Base

    Royal Air Force (RAF)

    State of Qatar (Qatar)

    TAGS

    coalition
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    RAF
    Royal Air Force
    Al Udeid Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT