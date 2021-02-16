The Triangle-K symbol designating the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing sits in the foreground as crew chief for a day participants from the Royal Air Force coalition based at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, speak with U.S. Air Force crew chiefs as they prepare to launch a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Feb. 16, 2021. The crew chief for a day program provides direct exposure to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's robust aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 06:52
|Photo ID:
|6534123
|VIRIN:
|210216-Z-AP992-0002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|837.56 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT