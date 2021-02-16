Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program

The Triangle-K symbol designating the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing sits in the foreground as crew chief for a day participants from the Royal Air Force coalition based at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, speak with U.S. Air Force crew chiefs as they prepare to launch a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Feb. 16, 2021. The crew chief for a day program provides direct exposure to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's robust aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

