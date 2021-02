Crew chief for a day participant, Royal Air Force Senior Aircraftman Technician Joe Carter-Blundell, a computer information systems technician for the 901 Expeditionary Air Wing, attaches a fuel line to a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2021. The crew chief for a day program provides direct exposure to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's robust aerial refueling capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 06:52 Photo ID: 6534128 VIRIN: 210216-Z-AP992-0006 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.57 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Royal Air Force members participate in AUAB crew chief for a day program [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.