Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

210225-N-WQ732-2015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) – Sailors fake down a line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 25, 2021. Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

