210225-N-WQ732-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) – Seaman Matthew Gann from Pryor, Oklahoma, signals the pilothouse aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 25, 2021. Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 06:42 Photo ID: 6534120 VIRIN: 210225-N-WQ732-1004 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 676.99 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.