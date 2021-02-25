Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

210225-N-WQ732-1039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Chandler Fenner, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shoots a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 25, 2021. USS Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

