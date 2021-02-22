Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel and 1st Lt. Cullen Udell, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, thank students at the English Language Corner for their presentations on Kosovo during their visit to the school in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The Soldiers, who both have teaching backgrounds, visit schools on a regular basis to give lessons, but also learn from the teachers and students they connect with. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 05:02 Photo ID: 6534050 VIRIN: 210222-Z-TN401-1233 Resolution: 3800x2557 Size: 979 KB Location: KAMINICë/KAMENICA, ZZ Hometown: IOWA CITY, IA, US Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.