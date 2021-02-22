Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school

    KAMINICë/KAMENICA, KOSOVO

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel and 1st Lt. Cullen Udell, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, thank students at the English Language Corner for their presentations on Kosovo during their visit to the school in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The Soldiers, who both have teaching backgrounds, visit schools on a regular basis to give lessons, but also learn from the teachers and students they connect with. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    TAGS

    Soldier
    English
    Students
    Regional Command East
    KFOR 28

