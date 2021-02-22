Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school

    KAMINICë/KAMENICA, KOSOVO

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Students attending the English Language Corner present their poster on traditional Kosovo dress and costumes during a visit from the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The children of ELC shared many different aspects of Kosovo culture in English for the LMT Soldiers who came to visit them. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel, who is a high school resource teacher in the U.S., held the posters up for students as they presented. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    This work, U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

