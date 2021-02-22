U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school

Students attending the English Language Corner present their poster on traditional Kosovo dress and costumes during a visit from the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The children of ELC shared many different aspects of Kosovo culture in English for the LMT Soldiers who came to visit them. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel, who is a high school resource teacher in the U.S., held the posters up for students as they presented. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

