Students attending the English Language Corner present their poster on traditional Kosovo dress and costumes during a visit from the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The children of ELC shared many different aspects of Kosovo culture in English for the LMT Soldiers who came to visit them. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel, who is a high school resource teacher in the U.S., held the posters up for students as they presented. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6534049
|VIRIN:
|210222-Z-TN401-1159
|Resolution:
|4559x3029
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|KAMINICë/KAMENICA, ZZ
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
