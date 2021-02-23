Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    02.23.2021

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 839thTransportation Battalion loads a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle onto cargo vessel Liberty Passion in support of an Army Preposition Stock move from the APS-2 site at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, to a new APS site location. The mission was the responsibility of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa with the 839th Trans. Bn. and multiple other units and organizations in support. (U.S. Army photo by Edward Salas)

    This work, Movement of Army Preposition Stock requires support from multiple units, organizations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

