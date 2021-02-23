The 839thTransportation Battalion loads a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle onto cargo vessel Liberty Passion in support of an Army Preposition Stock move from the APS-2 site at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, to a new APS site location. The mission was the responsibility of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa with the 839th Trans. Bn. and multiple other units and organizations in support. (U.S. Army photo by Edward Salas)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 03:59
|Photo ID:
|6534033
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-SM279-391
|Resolution:
|1200x737
|Size:
|177.81 KB
|Location:
|CAMP DARBY, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Movement of Army Preposition Stock requires support from multiple units, organizations
