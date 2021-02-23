The 839thTransportation Battalion loads a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle onto cargo vessel Liberty Passion in support of an Army Preposition Stock move from the APS-2 site at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, to a new APS site location. The mission was the responsibility of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa with the 839th Trans. Bn. and multiple other units and organizations in support. (U.S. Army photo by Edward Salas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:59 Photo ID: 6534033 VIRIN: 210223-A-SM279-391 Resolution: 1200x737 Size: 177.81 KB Location: CAMP DARBY, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement of Army Preposition Stock requires support from multiple units, organizations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.