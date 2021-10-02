Italian local national and U.S. employees with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa load more than 100 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles onto flatbed tractor trailer trucks to be delivered to the port and shipped to a new Army Preposition Stock site. (U.S. Army photo by Chiara Mattirolo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 03:59
|Photo ID:
|6534035
|VIRIN:
|210210-A-SM279-633
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DARBY, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Movement of Army Preposition Stock requires support from multiple units, organizations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
