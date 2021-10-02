Movement of Army Preposition Stock requires support from multiple units, organizations

Italian local national and U.S. employees with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa load more than 100 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles onto flatbed tractor trailer trucks to be delivered to the port and shipped to a new Army Preposition Stock site. (U.S. Army photo by Chiara Mattirolo)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021
Location: CAMP DARBY, IT