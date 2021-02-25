Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz [Image 5 of 5]

    SECDEF Visits Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210225-N-NH257-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with members of the press aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:07
    VIRIN: 210225-N-NH257-1065
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, SECDEF Visits Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Secretary Of Defense
    CVN 68
    SECDEF
    Deployment
    2020

